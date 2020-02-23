Columbia-based artist Susan Lenz said her exhibition “Anonymous Ancestors” often prompts her to ask others what they are doing to share their family stories and to inquire of young people whether they are asking about their own families’ stories.
“Anonymous Ancestors” incorporates found objects and vintage textiles being altered for “contemporary social expression.”
The exhibition opens at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lander University Fine Art Gallery and is on view through March 27.
“I’ve been going to a local auction house for thirty years,” Lenz explains. “That’s where I get the vast majority of things I use. I’m coming across family photo albums, past Christmas cards, and I’m generally looking for textiles. It’s not unusual to find a package of fancy fabric placemats with a ribbon around them and a card that reads, ‘Happy Anniversary.’ Beside them will be pictures...You cannot help but wonder to yourself, ‘Who are these people? Why were they discarded? How come their family didn’t keep this?’”
Lenz said she understands why families don’t keep such things if family is scattered and especially if the mementos don’t have labels on the backs of them, offering details about who is in a picture and when and where it was taken.
Lenz primarily works with fibers and installations. She has gallery representation at the Grovewood Gallery in Asheville, North Carolina. Her work has been in the Smithsonian Craft Show and the Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show and her works are also in permanent museum collections.
She previously had a successful picture-framing business. Lenz has recently participated in an artist’s residency in Illinois and working on another installation, incorporating clothes hanging on a clothesline.
“I didn’t start making art until 2001,” Lenz said. “I didn’t start doing art seriously until 2003. It took me two years to downsize a wildly successful growing business. But, being an artist is the most rewarding and wonderful path I could have chosen.”
“As an artist, I have to look at my own work and wonder — you know — am I making anything thing that will be kept?” Lenz asks. “If, through my work, I can communicate the idea that sharing your family stories and using your precious things is something that is done ... maybe somebody’s somethings will be kept. I make work that is meant to communicate that idea.”
“Anonymous Ancestors” is an art installation that is site specific, temporary and spatially transformative.
“As soon as I roll out the carpet, I’ve already started to impact what would ordinarily be experienced as a white-walled gallery,” Lenz said, noting the carpet and other items that are part of “Anonymous Ancestors” give the exhibition space an almost vintage parlor feel. “There aren’t any identifying labels on things either...It’s meant to make you think about your own family pictures and stories. How are the stories that are important to you being shared with the people you love?”
Viewers are invited to sit, browse through altered photo albums and scrapbooks while contemplating the futures of their own heirlooms. The nostalgic interior is created through altered vintage photographs, sculptural garments and more.
This installation and another of Lenz’s, that incorporates grave stone rubbings, show a continuum in her work to not let the forgotten be forgotten. With Lenz’s work on grave stone rubbings, it was a personal epitaph on a woman’s grave marker in Maine, “Never Accurate, but Never Dull” that gave Lenz a keen sense of who the woman it described was.
“All of a sudden, someone who was anonymous to me had a life,” Lenz said, noting that idea, too, inspires “Anonymous Ancestors.”
Lenz had been collecting vintage photos for years “because she couldn’t stand to throw them away” and she knew she “had to use them for art.”
“I was not collecting them on purpose either, but the auction house I go to, you buy by the table lot,” Lenz explained. “Everything on that table, if you are the successful bidder, you get...People relate to common, found objects. There’s a common, universal connection.”
Lenz said her art just might inspire someone to use that family china in the buffet cabinet, label the backs of their pictures and tell the stories of their great-grandparents.
“If their stories haven’t been told, the next generations won’t have them,” Lenz said.
A number of years ago, Lenz acquired a stash of photos in a table lot purchase and did identify someone in a few of them. She ended up donating them to a historical society in Columbia.
“He was a monument maker, a maker of gravestones, and he was an Italian immigrant,” Lenz said. “His business was located blocks from my house, across from the entrance to Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia...Interestingly enough, this family lived in Greenwood at one point in their lives.”