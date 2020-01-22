The 18 musicians who are part of the SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble are kicking off their second season with a 7:30 p.m. concert at Harbison Theatre in Columbia on Saturday.
The concert includes big band classics, music from the great American songbook and modern originals by ensemble members. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased at scjazz.org or by calling the theater box office at 803-407-5011.
Special guest for the concert is Gino Castillo, an award-winning conguero (conga player) from Ecuador.
Robert Gardiner, music professor at Lander University, is founder and director of SC Jazz Masterworks Ensemble and president of the SC Jazz Foundation.
In a press release, Gardiner states the ensemble's music is "fun, accessible to everyone, easy on the ears and I think we put on a great show."