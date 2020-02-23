Charcoal, pastels, torn paper and found objects are used to render more than 20 large-scale, mixed media drawings by South Carolina-based artist Tyrone Geter.
Geter’s exhibit, “Enduring Spirit” has been on view in the main gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood for several weeks. At 4 p.m. Friday, Geter is scheduled to give an artist’s talk about the works before the exhibit closes March 1.
A public reception with free admission follows. Vocalist Louise Robinson will also be singing Nina Simone’s “Four Women” a song that inspired four of Geter’s pastels in the show.
“I didn’t start right away doing really huge drawings, but I gradually got there,” Geter, 75, said. “I don’t really follow trends. I follow my own mind. For me, the (human) figure is the best way to communicate with people. When you show people themselves, that breaks down a lot of barriers. People relate to that. People see themselves in figures, especially when they are almost life-sized.
“Enduring Spirit was not meant to be specific portraits of anybody,” Geter explains. “The portraits are certain types of people I grew up with. I do know, for a fact, the people I feel like kept me safe were the women in my Southern black community when I was a kid. The women were always there. They would go upside our heads if we needed it and would give us a hug if we needed it. My mother was a very powerful force in my life. In these portraits, I’m trying to give praise to people who give us strength.”
Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood gallery and marketing director, said Geter “intends to counter negative images of African Americans through his compelling portraits.”
“In his own words, Geter says he intends to depict the lives and bodies of his subjects as ‘monuments of something other, and much more, than their suffering,’” Smith said. “This series is important and the portraits are profoundly moving.”
Arts Center patrons might recall that Geter previously exhibited there almost a decade ago, with works from another of his series, “Purgatory Ain’t Nothing But the Blues.”
In a career that spreads across two continents, Geter has built an international reputation as a world-class artist, painter, sculptor, illustrator and teacher.
Geter said he firmly believes anyone can learn to draw, but he doesn’t believe just anyone can be an artist. The artistic creativity, he said, is why different approaches are found in “Enduring Spirit” — strong women, flowing hair and even hoodies.
“I was the second one in my whole family, not just my immediate family, to go to college,” Geter said, noting his whole family contributed toward college costs for each other. “There was not a single day in my life I was not expected to go to college. It’s been the same thing with my daughters and I expect the same thing out of my grandkids.”
College, Geter said, is where he learned much about art techniques.
“Then, I learned about pushing lines and values and got into collages,” Geter said.
Recently retired Associate Professor of Art at Benedict College in Columbia, Geter grew up in Anniston, Alabama, during a time defined by the civil rights era, which has an impact on much of his work. He attended high school in Ohio and Geter received his master’s of fine arts from Ohio University in 1978 with an emphasis on painting and drawing. He and his wife also lived in Nigeria for seven years.
“I wanted to paint Nigerians who were just getting by, and drawing everything from life.” Geter said. “I spent the bulk of my time in villages. I was trying to show the strength of that community and I don’t think my work was ever the same after that. I learned to paint more and I got more into larger images.”
Geter says the subconscious is an important part of his process for creating art.
“It’s a creative force...,” Geter said. “It’s similar to a musician improvising. If I’m doing something, it’s because it’s been worked out a thousand times in my subconscious. And, I’ve always tried to learn as much in the way of technique that I can.”
Geter said his artist talks tend to be “off the cuff.”
“When you look at my work, you have to feel,” Geter said. “If I didn’t get you to make an emotional response to it, then, I’ve failed. There’s a sense of oneness, with the universe, with people.”