Greenwood native Sandy McCord is the Greenwood Artist Guild artist of the month at Howard’s on Main this March. An opening reception for her solo show, “Spring is Here” is at 6 p.m. March 12.
McCord got started painting by doing a paint-by-numbers kit.
“I would always paint horses,” McCord recalled. “But, in all the years since, I have not painted a horse. I’m not totally self-taught, but I didn’t really get started until my mid to late 50s.”
McCord said the late Skip Shelton was among her early painting teachers in Greenwood. She has also studied watercolors with Bill Updegraff and oil painting with Mary Catherine McCartha, as well as others. Lately, too, McCord said she’s gotten into watching videos of the late Bob Ross, an American painter, art instructor and television host.
“I’ve learned little bits from a lot of people,” McCord said. “My artist friend Bill Evert came down recently and showed me how to paint rocks. I brought a little piece of watercolor paper with me so he could show me how to paint them. We have a great art community. Everybody shares. And, I try to collect paintings by other artists.
“My show is a whole mix of things,” McCord added. “I went to a watercolor class in recent years and I have never done that before. A couple of pieces are oils. I probably have more paintings of birds than anything. There’s also some silly fun stuff, like a painting of a llama.”
McCord has her own frame shop, Frame It Up, and previously handled accounting for the Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve always liked to do creative things and I have to be busy,” McCord said. “I’ve sewed and crocheted, but I have never been able to draw halfway decent. When I first opened my frame shop, I was the only non-painter among artists at that particular location. But, framing is an art unto itself. I was surrounded by artists and bought some canvas and paint and started going to a class with Skip Shelton. Painting is fun and it’s relaxing. It’s therapeutic and it forces you to focus. Through it, I’ve met a lot of people I otherwise would not have met.”
When the colorful Skip Shelton turned 90, McCord commissioned him to paint a portrait of a beloved dog.
“It hangs over my desk,” McCord said. “The biggest lesson Skip taught me was that it’s just paint. You can go over it. A lot of times, you have happy mistakes, too. Skip made everything look so easy. He could do anything, even painting on a scaffold when he was 80-something years old. You gotta admire people like that. They have no fear.”
McCord said she strives for realism.
“When it comes down to it, the best artist in the entire universe is God,” McCord said. “He didn’t make everything perfect, but it’s all beautiful. You look at a sunset and it makes you want to paint.”
A key to enjoyment in painting, McCord said, is to like your chosen subject.
“If you like what you are trying to paint, you do a better job on it than if you are just painting it because you have to do it,” McCord said. “I don’t care about winning ribbons and prizes. I just like painting. It’s fun when you do something and it turns out good.”