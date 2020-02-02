Korie Lee Blossey was watching the Tony Awards when James Monroe Inglehart took to the stage to perform as the Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin.”
“When I saw it, I said, ‘I have to do that. I have to be in that role. I have to do it. I have to do it,” Blossey said.
And he is. Blossey has played the Genie in the show’s North American tour full time since September, after serving as an understudy for the previous two-and-a-half years.
“I get to realize my wildest dream in front of a couple of thousand people each night,” he said. “It’s amazing.”
Blossey couldn’t get enough of the theater while growing up in Bay City, Michigan.
“I didn’t know it could be a profession,” he said. “I just knew that this was the only thing that nobody told me to sit down and shut up. They actually encouraged me to be louder, crazier and funnier. I just had to do it.”
Blossey eventually moved to New York to pursue his dream career. He worked as a waiter and bartender in between acting gigs to help pay the bills.
“It’s a classic acting story. I waited tables and bartended,” Blossey said. “I would go out and do a show and then go back to bartending and waiting tables. But I treated those jobs like performances. I would perform for the tables, perform for the bar. I was always putting on a show.”
“Aladdin” is a spectacular show, Blossey said. It is very close to the 1994 animated film that quickly became a Disney favorite. The musical has some additional characters that weren’t in the movie and gives the audience more of a glimpse at what Aladdin was like as a young man.
“It’s full of Disney magic and spectacle,” he said. “It’s truly a magical production from start to finish.”
Blossey said “Aladdin” has a message that everybody needs to hear.
“You learn that anything is possible. For me, this is my wildest dream. To realize that it was always inside me is the message of ‘Aladdin,’” he said. “You don’t need a Genie. You just have to find the true you deep down inside. Then you can do anything you want.”