A limited number of tickets are on sale now for A Roaring 2020 Speakeasy on Main at the Arts Center of Greenwood at 7 p.m. Feb. 1.
This 1920’s-inspired fundraiser takes a nod from flapper and fedora fashions, jazz and the Charleston, celebrating the new decade of 2020, too, according to Niki Hutto, Arts Center development director.
“We are having guest chefs and a classics-inspired menu,” Hutto said. “Think of dishes such as filet and oysters Rockefeller and shrimp cocktail and canapes and the Waldorf salad. “There will also be modern dishes.”
Under the direction of Suzy Shaw, dancers from Emerald City Dance Explosion will be performing a tap routine in a dance titled, “Sing Sing Sing” and the dancers will instruct party guests in how to dance the Charleston.
Lead sponsor for the event is Self Regional Healthcare and the Heart and Vascular Center.
Art-deco-inspired table decorations, with creative designs by Rainbo Antiques, Home by Kelly & Company, Simon Says Grow, Alice Lewis, Karen Johnson and That Perfect Touch will set the mood.
“Dressing in fashions of the 1920s is encouraged but not required,” Hutto said. “I’ve been researching menus of the period online and the Waldorf Astoria.