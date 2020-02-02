The Huguenotes Barbershop Quartet will be delivering singing valentines Feb. 13 and 14, to benefit Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, based in Greenwood.
The quartet, based in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick and Lincolnton, Georgia, has been hosting singing engagements as fundraisers for 17 years. With their four-part harmonies and dapper attire, they have raised and donated more than $35,000 to charities.
Valentine recipients receive a serenade of songs suitable for the occasion and a card from the sender, plus, women receive a floral bouquet and men receive a chocolate rose, for a tax-deductible donation to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home.
Order singing valentines in the McCormick area by calling 864-391-5006. For Greenwood and Abbeville orders, contact Whitney Newby at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 864-942-1426.
Valentines will be delivered from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days. Call to reserve a time and place an order.
Feb. 13 deliveries may be scheduled for workplaces, schools, restaurants and individuals in McCormick, Abbeville and Greenwood. Feb. 14 deliveries may be reserved for individuals, parties and events and various locations.