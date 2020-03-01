South Carolina Children’s Theatre Co-Artistic Directors Betsy Bisson and Matt Giles knew "Annie" would be the perfect show to open the 2020-21 Main Stage season. The 2020-21 season will be the first to be produced in its entirety at the theater’s new Theatre Arts and Education Center for Children on Augusta Street in Greenville.
“The parallel between Annie the orphan finding a home and SCCT finally moving into our own home was just too perfect,” Bisson said.
Season tickets will go on sale on May 1. Individual show tickets will be available beginning July 1. For information, visit scchildrenstheatre.org.
The 2020-21 season includes:
"Annie," September
Bisson and Giles will co-produce this classic musical. It’s not the first time the pair will work together on "Annie." In a previous production, Bisson played the role of Ms. Hannigan opposite Giles’ Rooster. This will be the sixth time SCCT has presented "Annie."
"Spookley The Square Pumpkin," October
This will be the first time SCCT has produced "Spookley The Square Pumpkin," which tells the story of a pumpkin whose shape is square rather than round. He’s teased and taunted by other mean round pumpkins. But he receives help from a Scarecrow, a couple of bats and some spiders. Kim Granner, a regular SCCT guest director and an expert puppet maker, will direct this show.
"Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells," December
"Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells" returns to the SCCT stage and will be directed by Mia Phillips, who directed both previous productions of this show. In this show, Junie B. is not in a holiday mood after she discovers she has to play Secret Santa to Tattletale May.
"Robin Hood," February
"Robin Hood" is a classic good vs. evil tale that makes its way to the SCCT stage for the first time. Giles will direct this production that will feature the daring fights and classic characters that have allowed this story to remain a childhood favorite for generations. “I’ve had the privilege of seeing this show come to life on stage and I can say with confidence that SCCT audiences are in for a real treat.”
“Pete the Cat,” April
"Pete the Cat" follows the popular James Dean book character as he helps a young boy harness the power of his imagination. Lauren Imhoff, SCCT’s tour manager and school liaison, will direct this show, which she says is perfect for younger audiences.
Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," July
The Disney classic underwater tale will be produced by the SCCT for the third time, the most recently in 2004.