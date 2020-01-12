Tickets for events in the first half of 2020 are already on sale at the Newberry Opera House.
Taking the stage are performers such as The Gibson Brothers with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, bringing bluegrass in February and the former lead guitarist for The Eagles, Don Felder, on Valentine’s Day. Others include gospel songstress Sandy Patti, Black Jacket Symphony and more.
A new magazine, “Downstage” will soon be hitting mailboxes of NOH supporters and some copies will be available at the Opera House, too. The Newberry Opera House’s option of Make Your Own ticket packages are continuing.
During the second half of the 22nd season, the Opera House is presenting more than 75 shows and events from blockbuster shows to world-renowned international artists to local community events. A new 2019-20 digital version of the season brochure created by RR Donnelley and DigiCom is available on NewberryOperaHouse.com and allows you to purchase tickets straight from the online publication.
Contact the Newberry Opera House box office at 803-276-6264.