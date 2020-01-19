Actor Laird Macintosh says it seems like everybody has a “My Fair Lady” story.
“The show is so loved that it has a nostalgic place in people’s hearts,” he said in a phone interview during the show’s stop in Washington, D.C. The tour will be at the Peace Center in Greenville for an eight-show run beginning Jan. 28.
Mackintosh’s own “My Fair Lady” story makes it seem like his current role as Henry Higgins was destined.
“Growing up, ‘My Fair Lady’ was one of two musical theater albums we had in the house. I loved it. By the time I was 13, I had the album memorized,’” he said. “My dad loved the character of Henry Higgins. He used to quote Henry Higgins to me.”
“My Fair Lady” is based on the George Bernard Shaw play “Pygmalion,” which was adapted into a 1956 Tony Award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe. It tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”
Rex Harrison played Higgins in the original Broadway production. Mackintosh recalls meeting Harrison the first time Mackintosh went to New York.
“It was in 1989 and he was doing a play called ‘The Circle.’ I went to the play. I bought a glossy photograph of him and took it to the stage door and I got him to sign it. My dad had it in his office for years,” Mackintosh said.
While Mackintosh did a production of ‘My Fair Lady’ 20 years ago at the Stratford Festival in Canada where he played Freddy, the young romantic lead, Mackintosh said he never thought he’d get the opportunity to play Higgins.
“Henry Higgins is one of the great roles for a singing actor in musical theater,” he said. “I’m delighted to get my chance to play it.”
The production focuses on Eliza’s journey, he said.
“She has a great hunger and desire to learn. Henry Higgins is sort of the portal for that. He unlocks the door for her in a very off-hand way. But he also becomes a barrier to her progress and ability to move forward,” Mackintosh said. “There’s an incredible push and pull between Henry and Eliza.”
Mackintosh said the production is big and beautiful.
“Not all touring productions are like this. The sets are absolutely beautiful, it has Tony Award-winning costumes and it has a big cast. It probably has the best book of any musical. It has a spectacular score,” he said. “It’s a perfectly told story.”