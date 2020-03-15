Dates and listings are subject to change. Some venues and performers might cancel or reschedule events in the coming days as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Please check for updates with the venue or at indexjournal.com.
Second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted: Greenwood’s Coloring (adults only) Aromas Village Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Bring coloring pages, colored pencils and markers.
Today, Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Wednesday, How to Survive Middle School at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Thursday, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Thursday and Friday, Cambridge Academy spring musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
Friday, Hammer of the Gods: Led Zeppelin Tribute at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Saturday, The Malpass Brothers at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Saturday, The Sweeney Family Band at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 22, Capitol Steps at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 22, 3:30 p.m., Doug Marshall Organ Recital, Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood.
March 25, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 10 and 11, “The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe” at Abbeville Opera House. Matinee and evening shows. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 27, 28 and 29, Michael Genevie in “An Evening with Mark Twain” in collaboration with Wild Hare Productions of Greenwood. Tickets $15. Call 864-337-4169.
March 28, The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 4, Allen University Spring Concert at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 4, 7 p.m. Lip Sync Battle, a benefit for Beyond Abuse, at the James Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Tech in Greenwood. Tickets: 864-227-1623.
April 9, Chamber Strings concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 14, University Singers concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 16, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 17, Steel Betty at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 18, Rockin’ the Night Away at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 18, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 19, Newberry Chamber Orchestra at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 21, Jazz Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 23-26, Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”, a Penguin Project Show at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
April 24 and 25, Derrick Tennant at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Enjoy these shows filled with a motivational message, from someone who has overcome physical challenges, combined with comedy and magic. Note: Friday night’s show is billed as family-friendly, while Saturday’s show is recommended for ages 18 and up. Tickets onlline: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
April 26, Mariachi Herencia de Mexico at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 27, Brian Culbertson at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 1, Glenn Miller Orchestra at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 2, Harlem Quartet at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 2, Spring Craft Fling at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., contact: market@gwdcity.com.
May 3, Music of “The Rat Pack” at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 7, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 14, 15 and 16, Jeanne Robertson at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 15, Abbeville Comedy presents Icon Emo Philips at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Call 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 17, Dance Station Spring Performance at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 19, City of Newberry Academic All-Stars at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 23, DC Danceworks Spring Recital at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 29, Black Jacket Symphony: Prince’s Purple Rain at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
May 30, Ropin’ the Wind: Garth Brooks Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 31, Gene Watson at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
June 5, Tony Orlando at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
June 6, Rick Alviti at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6263.
June 19-28, “The Wizard of Oz” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
June 20, Comedy Hypnotism Show with Herb McCandless Jr. at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Tickets at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
June 22-26, “The Wizard of Oz” camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 13-17, “Aristocats” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 20-24, “The Jungle Book” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.