To celebrate its 35th anniversary, the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah has completed a calendar project to showcase the impact of art in people’s lives.
In the calendar are 12 men and women who are artists, MACK board members and arts advocates. They were all photographed by Greenwood’s George Ligon, who began his career more than 40 years ago in New York City, photographing for fashion, beauty and commercial endeavors.
The calendar was unveiled during a the MACK’s 35th Anniversary Gala on Dec. 6.
The focus of much of Ligon’s work now is fine art photography. He has exhibited photography locally and taught photography classes at the MACK and one-on-one with photography students.
Heather McNally, MACK director of programs and development, approached Ligon about doing the calendar fundraising project and showed him a calendar done in 2010, for the MACK’s 25th anniversary.
McNally said Ligon “definitely brought his talents and his tools” to the 35th Anniversary calendar. McNally’s portrait is for the month of October.
“George is amazing and he has such great ideas,” McNally said. “Humanity has all these great different skins, literally and figuratively. We wanted to show a diverse collection of art and people in our arts community. We wanted to capture that in photographs.
“The gray-scale images are quite stunning,” McNally said. “We also want to say thank you to the McCormick County Historical Commission for allowing us to use the Dorn Mill complex as the location for our photographs.”
McNally said each calendar subject was asked to think about what brought him or her into the arts. One of the MACK’s art instructors, Clint Scott, has the month of January.
“Clint’s portrait is an homage to Norman Rockwell,” McNally said. “Everyone who took part in this was bold and engaging.”
“I wanted to make sure this calendar was totally different,” Ligon said. “I wanted to really focus on the subjects, the artists and their crafts. But, there was another little slant to it. There’s a little bit of skin showing.”
“Heather found subjects who were willing to do it,” Ligon said. “People were able to choose their comfort zones in how much they wanted to expose. We did not want to do anything that the community would not appreciate.”
Those featured include a painter/illustrator, a glass artist, a musician.
Several of the calendar subjects were familiar with Ligon and his photography. Others were not, but he met with each one and they discussed the project.
“I wanted to make sure they were comfortable and that they knew I would not push them past whatever level they wanted to go,” Ligon said. “My primary focus was to produce a calendar that showed them and their artwork.”
For the calendar project, Ligon said he drew from his years of experience shooting product photography, in terms of arrangement and lighting.
Ligon was born in Harlem, New York, but he has family roots here. The New York native and Army veteran retired to the Greenwood area several years ago, with his wife, Cynthia. He spent 34 years in education and co-owned a photography studio for most of those years. By 2021, Ligon said he hopes to have two new photography exhibits ready, with images from travels to Laos, Cambodia, Thailand and his return to Vietnam, some 50 years after he was there serving in the Army.
“A lot was done in advance of the MACK calendar shoot to make sure the client was comfortable,” Ligon said. “We had several meetings and conversations and some, I was able to go out to their artists studios, to see if those locations were suitable for the portraits or if we needed to search locations. Everybody was into it 100 percent. I cannot say enough about the clients I worked with.”
Ligon said one calendar portrait subject, Barry Russell, for the month of June, was photographed with a bit of his chest visible.
“His wife didn’t know a thing about it until she saw the calendar at the 35th anniversary gala,” Ligon said. “The artist kept it completely under wraps. His wife was shocked, but in a pleasant way. Her mouth dropped wide open and we got a big laugh. We had a lot of fun with it.”
Russell said Heather McNally’s calendar idea has definitely made his life “very interesting.”
“It was an enjoyable project,” Russell said, noting his early art endeavors were with stained glass, but he decided to audit an art course several years ago, at Piedmont Technical College’s main campus in Greenwood, taught by Clint Scott.
“I wound up realizing I had a talent for art,” Russell said, noting his background is in engineering and he is a native of New York.
When he started the course at Piedmont Tech, Russell learned, too, that he and his professor lived near each other in McCormick County. It was through Scott that Russell developed an interest in paper sculpture.
“There are a lot of people here with craft and art abilities,” Russell said. “This calendar just touches the tip of the iceberg.”
Ligon said some people who knew the calendar subjects were surprised they posed for it. Others at the unveiling were not familiar with Ligon’s photography work, he said, and he autographed a number of calendars that night.
“This shoot was very challenging,” Ligon said. “I virtually brought my whole studio to Heather’s office about a month before the shoot. We searched locations. The tough part was lighting and positioning the subjects and their art correctly. This is up there in my top ten photography jobs in terms of difficulty. Portraying the subjects, their art and the illusion of skin was challenging. ... It was just to add a little spice to the calendar.
“Heather scheduled and organized, and we started,” Ligon said. “We got it done in about a week. We shot at night and sometimes did three or four portraits a night.”