Be forewarned: at least one act in the April 4 Lip Sync Battle fundraiser for Beyond Abuse at Piedmont Technical College’s Medford Center includes copious amounts of glitter on stage and platform boots.
Tonya Harris, executive director for Beyond Abuse, said this new fundraiser for the nonprofit was already in motion under the previous director, Cathy Miller. A decision was made to periodically change up the fundraiser format to keep it fresh and give attendees something different every few years.
“The date was reserved and it had been announced in the paper,” Harris said, of the Lip Sync Battle. “In some ways, this fundraiser is going to be modeled after the popular TV show.”
That show, “Lip Sync Battle” on the Paramount Network, is hosted by rapper, record producer and actor, L.L. Cool J., with commentary by model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, in which two celebrities face off in a lip sync battle. It is inspired by a popular “Tonight Show” segment with Jimmy Fallon.
Participants in the Beyond Abuse fundraiser will perform for three minutes before a panel of judges, who will score each performance. The top two acts will have a 60-second battle round. Judges will decide who receives a golden microphone and bragging rights.
The Fujifilm Girls includes five employees of the manufacturing facility who are already in rehearsal for their iconic rock band routine, which includes groupies and a security guard.
Led by Teresa Carlisle, the Fujifilm team is gearing up to continue with its prize-winning streak, started when Beyond Abuse hosted five years of Dancing with the Greenwood Stars competitions as fundraisers.
“This is our sixth year doing a fundraiser for Beyond Abuse,” Carlisle said. “Beyond Abuse is working hard to create a safe environment for everybody,” noting the nonprofit’s mission is to end sexual violence and child abuse.
Carlisle said her team is making its costumes and props, using everything from dollar store clear platters covered in sequins, to yoga mats and toilet plungers, to a blinged-out box grater and cardboard.
“We were a little nervous because we’ve never lip synced before,” Carlisle said. “Of course, we are going to go to the battle round. We are going to bring the house down. We already have our battle round song picked out.”
You can vote for your People’s Choice favorite for $10 per vote. The lip sync participants who raise the most money through voting will be named the People’s Choice winners. Vote at: lipsyncb2020.org.
“I can’t wait,” said the year-one Lip Sync Battle’s producer, Tavoris Miller of FIYA Dance University in Greenwood. “I can’t stop smiling. This is awesome. Everybody’s bringing something different to the table. I haven’t needed to give this group any pointers. They are on it.”
Harris said there is palpable energy from the participants and the community about changing up the Beyond Abuse fundraiser to a lip sync format this year.
“I think people are going to be shocked at the level of performance and entertainment,” Harris said. “The judges are going to have a hard time deciding who goes to the battle round and the people are going to love this.”
Song selections for the fundraiser are being kept under wraps. Expect a wide range of musical styles and genres from hard rock to hip-hop and beyond.
Harris started as executive director for Beyond Abuse Sept. 19, 2019.
Harris has worked with nonprofits for about 20 years, in Indiana and North Carolina. Previously, the Indiana native has worked as part of the executive team for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She has also worked with the Boys and Girls Club of Lowell, North Carolina and Harris started a nonprofit in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2009, Family Matters.
She also worked as a senior vice president of chapters and councils for the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. Harris has also worked as director of administration for the Upstate Fatherhood Coalition.
“I was drawn to this position because of the mission, to serve people who’ve been abused,” Harris said. “In 2019, this agency did 428 child intakes and that number has increased. This fundraiser is imperative because it covers the cost of services not covered by grants.”