From fusing together ideas inspired by two different shows, to putting their all into class assignments, students with works in Lander University’s 2020 Juried Art Exhibit are showcasing sculpture, ceramics, computer graphics, drawing, painting, photography and more.
Nearly 50 entries from about 40 students were accepted into the exhibit, which opened Monday.
Students with works in the exhibit will find out who takes top prize in this show at 6 p.m. Thursday, during awards at the Lander University Fine Art Gallery in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural Center.
The exhibit and reception for the show are open to the public. The exhibit is on view through Feb. 20.
Students are permitted to submit three works for possible acceptance into the show. Submissions are judged by a juror. Those that make the cut are put in the show. Juror for this exhibit is Tom Bryan.
Chanel Williamson, 19, from Beaufort, who is pursuing a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in three-dimensional studio art, said she wanting to “bring sculpture into painting” with her work titled, “Wavelengths of a Gemini”.
“It was fun to do and it incorporates steel and a circle made from wood,” Williamson said.
Although she’s a graphic design major, Elizabeth Cooper, 19, from Lexington, said she wanted to enter a piece that showed different mediums and her graphic design skill sets.
“My wood drawing got into the show,” Cooper said. “In a human gesture class, the instructor wanted us to use a different medium than paper. I got a piece of wood from Lowe’s and used pastels and oils.”
In her free time, Rebecca Roof, 18, a visual art major from Clinton, created a drawing titled “Lamplighter” from two different shows she and a friend like. Three different characters from the show “Camp Camp” find themselves in a situation from another show, “Over the Garden Wall.”
“It’s like a crossover drawing of what would happen if characters were in a certain situation,” Roof said. “I took so much time with the background and shading.”
Michael White, 20, of Columbia, a graphic design major, said his computer graphics project for designing a record album cover is in the show. White said it was his first project using Photoshop software.
“It was interesting to learn the different things Photoshop could do,” White said. “I did both the front and back cover of the album...I’m very proud of this work. I really like Beyoncé and I researched some of her album covers. I wanted to make my own version of the cover for her album ‘Lemonade.’”
White strategically used the color yellow in his title design and elements from the city of Houston, where Beyoncé is from, with an image of the singer-songwriter.
Marta Aguilar, 20, a graphic design major from Greenwood, said she has long been into photography. An image she took in a foundations-level photography class at Lander made it into the juried show.
“I’ve done portraits and senior photo shoots,” Aguilar said. “With the class I took, I had an opportunity to expand on creativity behind the camera. The photo is a little boy, who is actually my nephew. He’s looking into one of those coin machines you find at like, fairs.”
The boy’s face is framed in the middle of the image, which also shows reflections of things surrounding the boy and the coin machine.
“It’s a different way of looking at something and seeing how beautiful different perspectives can be,” Aguilar said. “Since taking the photo, my nephew has become interested in photography ... Maybe he will become another artist in the world. It’s nice.”