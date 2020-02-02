It wasn’t until Jennifer R. Sexton retired from the nursing profession after more than 40 years that she picked up a paintbrush and began delving into art.
A Greenwood Artist Guild member, Sexton is the February artist of the month at Howard’s on Main at 330 Main St. A solo show and opening reception for her work is from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
A larger painting in the show is one of South Boundary Avenue in Aiken, Sexton said.
“It’s a tree-lined street,” Sexton said.
Sexton’s artist biography says she translates the strict discipline she developed as an operating room nurse to her painting process. She started out in watercolors and now most often uses oil paints, which allow for “controlled blending of colors.”
Favorite subjects include birds and flowers, Sexton said, noting she has also painted a portrait of her dog and portraits of her grandchildren. An award-winning artist, Sexton has studied watercolor with Dot Moore and other techniques with Mary Catherine McCartha.
Sexton started painting in a watercolor class with Dot Moore.
“It was just me and one other woman,” Sexton said. “We kind of had individual attention. I still like watercolor and I’m going to get back into it. But, to me, oil is the easiest.”
Art and painting, Sexton said, just kind of “came out of the blue” after she retired. She said many who have long known her were surprised we she began. Sexton paints in the Skip Shelton studio at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
“I do like a lot of bright, vivid colors,” Sexton said. “I love painting poppies and roses, but I do want to learn more about portraiture. I still like watercolors but when I discovered oils, I found that oils move. They are forgiving, buttery and creamy. Painting is a passion now.”
Because oils take so long to dry, Sexton said she typically works on two different paintings at a time.
McCartha describes Sexton as a “fantastic artist.”
“My favorite strength of hers is her color theory,” McCartha said. “She has a natural ability to pair complementary colors and textures and she does a great job composing all of her pieces.”
Sexton said she admires painters such as Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, as well as American watercolor artist Mary Whyte.