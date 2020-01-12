Dates and listings subject to change.
Second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted: Greenwood’s Coloring (adults only) Aromas Village Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Bring coloring pages, colored pencils and markers.
Saturday, Abbeville Opera House Comedy presents Valarie Storm, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Jan. 20, Connecting with the Dream on Martin Luther King Day at Arts Center of Greenwood, 1-3 p.m., 864-388-7800.
Jan. 25, Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Jan. 27, Student Honors Recital, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, 8 p.m., free admission, 864-388-8323.
Feb. 1, A Roaring 2020 Speakeasy on Main, Arts Center of Greenwood, Advanced ticket purchase required, limited number of tickets available, 864-388-7800.
Feb. 7, Sons of Mystro at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
Feb. 14, Day-long Choral Festival, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 864-388-8323.
Feb. 15, Abbeville Opera House Comedy presents Al Ernst, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Feb. 22, The Breakfast Club: 80s Tribute Band at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. (864) 366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Feb. 25, Keyboard Festival, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
Feb. 27, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
March 7, Iron Horse Bluegrass: Pickin’ on Led Zepplin, Ozzy, Elton, Hank at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 13, Act of Congress at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
March 19 and 20, Cambridge Academy spring musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.