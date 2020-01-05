Dates and listings
subject to change.
Second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted: Greenwood’s Coloring (adults only) Aromas Village Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Bring coloring pages, colored pencils and markers.
Friday, Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
Jan. 18, Abbeville Opera House Comedy presents Valarie Storm, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Jan. 25, Mac Arnold and Plate Full O’Blues at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Feb. 7, Sons of Mystro at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
Feb. 15, Abbeville Opera House Comedy presents Al Ernst, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Feb. 22, The Breakfast Club: ‘80s Tribute Band at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 7, Iron Horse Bluegrass: Pickin’ on Led Zepplin, Ozzy, Elton, Hank at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 13, Act of Congress at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
March 19 and 20, Cambridge Academy spring musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
March 21, The Sweeney Family Band at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 10 and 11, “The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe” at Abbeville Opera House. Matinee and evening shows. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 18, Rockin’ the Night Away at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 23-26, Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”, a Penguin Project Show at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
May 15, Abbeville Comedy presents Icon Emo Philips at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Call 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 30, Ropin’ the Wind: Garth Brooks Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
June 19-28, “The Wizard of Oz” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
June 22-26, “The Wizard of Oz” camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 13-17, “Aristocats” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 20-24, “The Jungle Book” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
Oct. 16-Oct. 25, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
Dec. 4-13, “Elf” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.