Iron Horse Bluegrass to be on stage at AOH March 7

Iron Horse Bluegrass takes the stage Saturday at Abbeville Opera House, transposing metal to bluegrass and a whole lot more.

From Tennessee football anthem classics like “Rocky Top” to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” the band Iron Horse Bluegrass has masterful musicianship that wows everyone from Appalachian traditionalists to metal-heads.

Hear their cross-genre arrangements as they play tunes by Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Hank Williams at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Abbeville Opera House.

Tickets are $22, available online anytime at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside the Opera House between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 864-366-9673.

Formed in 2000 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Iron Horse Bluegrass is Tony Robertson, Vance Henry, Anthony Richardson and Vance Rogers. The band has three self-produced albums and a host of other recording projects.

In January 2003, Iron Horse was approached by Los Angeles-based CMH Records to record a tribute album to Metallica, which was released in October 2003.

Visit: ironhorsebluegrass.com