From Tennessee football anthem classics like “Rocky Top” to Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” the band Iron Horse Bluegrass has masterful musicianship that wows everyone from Appalachian traditionalists to metal-heads.
Hear their cross-genre arrangements as they play tunes by Led Zeppelin, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John and Hank Williams at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Abbeville Opera House.
Tickets are $22, available online anytime at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside the Opera House between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 864-366-9673.
Formed in 2000 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Iron Horse Bluegrass is Tony Robertson, Vance Henry, Anthony Richardson and Vance Rogers. The band has three self-produced albums and a host of other recording projects.
In January 2003, Iron Horse was approached by Los Angeles-based CMH Records to record a tribute album to Metallica, which was released in October 2003.
Visit: ironhorsebluegrass.com