Mike Williamson of The Beach Boys tribute band Sail On says it is no small task to faithfully reproduce music that is iconic, universally familiar and beloved.
Williamson sings vocals and plays guitar and keys in this Nashville, Tennessee-based group that is performing at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Community Theatre for Greenwood Performing Arts. Tickets are $45, available at the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
The five-member band formed in January 2017. With Williamson are Wyatt Funderburk on vocals and bass, Ben Potter on drums and percussion, Paul Runyon on vocals and keyboards and Matt Thompson on vocals and guitar.
Funderburk even does a Sail On podcast, devoted to The Beach Boys’ music and history and Funderburk, Runyon and Williamson were in a retro-pop band, The Explore’s Club, originally from South Carolina, and they befriended members of Brian Wilson’s band.
“We got together through our shared love for the music of the 1960s, particularly The Beach Boys,” Williamson wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “Both Brian Wilson and Mike Love’s Beach Boys are still touring separately on the large concert level, which means mostly only in major markets at higher ticket prices. We sought to fill a void in regional locations.”
Sail On was invited to fill in in 2018 with a performance with the Nashville Symphony when Brian Wilson was unable to perform due to illness.
“We were invited to fill in to prevent cancellation of the show on short notice,” Williamson wrote. “The request itself was a high honor and performing the songs of The Beach Boys with the Nashville Symphony was truly unforgettable. We will always be grateful to Brian Wilson’s team, the symphony and the audience for allowing us the opportunity.”
A blend of ‘50s and ‘60s pop elements, sophisticated jazz harmonies and arranging practices that take cues from classical music set The Beach Boys’ music apart, Williamson wrote. But, on top of all that is a “youthful exuberance” of the music that makes it accessible, Williamson added.
“Our focus is honoring the musical specifics of the songs very closely, keeping creative or interpretive license to the absolute minimum, allowing people to enjoy the music as they remember it and still hear it today,” Williamson wrote.