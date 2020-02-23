Greenwood Festival Chorale is presenting medleys from hit musicals in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. Included in the program are songs from “Les Miserables,” “West Side Story,” “Ragtime” and favorite tunes from Irving Berlin.
Steve Skinner, the chorale’s artistic director and conductor, said songs selected elicit a wide range of emotion from the “depths of despair” to “the exhilaration of triumph.”
Rodney Cleveland is accompanist for the concert. Various instrumentalists are also performing accompaniment for the chorale and soloists.
Tickets are $15 available at the door or purchased at the Arts Center of Greenwood or from chorale members.
This community choir is open to all who enjoy singing. Concerts are presented two to three times per year.
Those interested in singing can contact Steve Skinner: steve@firstgreenwood.com.