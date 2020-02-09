Greenville Theatre plans blend of comedy, music and thrillers in new season

Greenville Theater’s 94th season blends classics and audience favorites with new and different.
The 2020-21 season includes a classic mystery, a regional premiere, a production of what Executive Artistic Director Allen McCalla calls perhaps the greatest comedy ever written, musicals, tribute concerts and a Broadway revue with songs from past Greenville Theatre hits.
The theater turns 95 during the season.
“This season is special,” McCalla said.
It includes:
‘Guys and Dolls’Sept. 11-13, 15, 17-20, 22, 24-27
“Guys and Dolls” is considered by some to be the perfect musical comedy. Frank Loesser’s score includes “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” “Adelaide’s Lament” and “Guys and Dolls.”
‘The Hound of Baskervilles’Oct. 23-25, 27, 29-31 and Nov. 1, 5-8
McCalla considers this Sherlock Holmes’ greatest mystery. In it, Sherlock and Watson solve the diabolical case involving the curse of the Baskerville family. This gripping tale features atmospheric and supernatural effects.
‘Elf: The Musical’Dec. 4-6, 8, 10-13, 15 and 17-20
The movie comes to life on stage. The show, which tracks Buddy the Elf’s journey from the North Pole to New York City to find his birth father, features the music of Matthew Sklar and lyrics of Chad Beguelin.
‘Great Expectations’Feb. 12-14, 18-21 and 25-28
This Catherine Bush adaptation brings the Dickens epic to life. Follow Pip’s journey from poor orphan to English gentleman. A secretive benefactor, unrequited love and a series of great expectations plague Pip as he attempts to discover whether people can change who they really are. This production will include school day morning matinees targeting middle and high school students.
‘A Flea in Her Ear’April 9-11, 15-18, 22 and 23-25
Mistaken identities, a doppelganger, a spinning hotel bed, a jealous Spaniard and a foreigner no one can understand make “A Flea in Her Ear” the greatest farce ever written in the minds of some.
‘Mamma Mia!’June 4-6, 10-13, 17-20 and 24-27
Based on the ABBA’s timeless songs, this jukebox musical includes a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle.
‘The Return’Aug. 6-9
The Beatles tribute band returns to the Greenville Theater stage with a song list packed with hit after hit.
‘Erma Bombeck:
At Wit’s End’Jan. 21-24, 2021
This one-woman show is a celebration of the life of the great American humorist Erma Bombeck.
‘Celebrate 95’May 1 (Gala), May 6-9 (Show)
This Broadway revue celebrates the theater’s 95th birthday with songs from past Greenville Theatre hits performed by local talent.