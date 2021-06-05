Greenwood Community Theatre is ready to get back to work after a year-plus intermission brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the theater puts on William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Uptown Market it will welcome patrons back into the theater for its first indoor production in more than 18 months, “The Hallelujah Girls.”
The play was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. “Hallelujah Girls” will welcome longtime former executive director of the Abbeville Opera House Michael Genevie to the director’s chair for the first time at Greenwood Community Theatre. Genevie directed the world premiere production of “The Hallelujah Girls” at the Abbeville Opera House in April 2009 and is excited to revisit the funny play.
Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day spa where this group of friends gathers every Friday afternoon.
After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious and, if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now. But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited and determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated.
Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her hilarious lyrics.
The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her.
By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”
Auditions will take place 7 p.m. June 22 and 23 at GCT. Registration begins at 6:30. The director is casting six female-identifying and two male-identifying performers who can convincingly play adults ages 35 and up. Auditions are open to anyone 18 and older, and all ethnicities are welcomed and encouraged to audition.
Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script and all audition materials will be provided. Participants should be prepared to provide all scheduling conflicts and availability from Aug. 2 through Sept. 19.
Rehearsals will start Aug. 2 and will be mostly on weeknights, some Saturday mornings and afternoons, and some Sunday afternoons and nights. A complete schedule will be available at the first rehearsal.
Performances are currently scheduled for Sept. 9-19. Performances on Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18 will be at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances at 2 p.m. on Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19.
For questions, contact Ryan Hewitt, GCT artistic director, at gctproduction1@gmail.com.