In Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking stage play, “A Raisin in the Sun” a check from a life insurance policy could help the Younger family go from a cramped apartment to a bigger house.
But, the play takes twists and turns, giving audiences a glimpse into the lives of a black family in economic turmoil, when dreams are put off or forgotten.
It was timely when it opened on Broadway in 1959, with Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee in the main roles. Its themes are still relevant now, more than 60 years later, according to Greenwood Community Theatre’s guest director for this upcoming show, Clark Nesbitt, and its cast of local and regional actors.
“A Raisin in the Sun” opens at GCT on Feb. 28.
Miriam Burgess, 48, of Greenville, plays Lena Younger, also known as Mama, the family matriarch. Her character would like to put a down payment on a house.
“If you take a look at where we are now, as a nation, there are still a lot of similarities with what the Younger family goes through,” Burgess, who has family in Greenwood, said. “It can appear we have come a long way, but some of the issues they were dealing with in 1959 still exist today, especially when you think about the housing situation.”
Andre Gregory, 41, of Greenwood, plays Walter Lee Younger, who sees a business opportunity as a way to better provide for his family, but his mother, Lena, objects to his idea.
The housing segregation issues touched on in the play are still very much a reality today, Gregory said.
Gregory shared with the Index-Journal that he had just graduated from college, had a teaching job and was looking for housing in the early 2000s.
“I talked to someone on the phone about an apartment and that person told me to come on up to his store and he would get me the keys,” Gregory recalled. “As soon as I went in the store, the man, white, told me he did not have an apartment for me. He told me, ‘Boy, you need to get on out of here.’ I was angry and I was sad. Thankfully, I had friends who stepped in and showed me there are still good people out there.”
In the play, Walter Younger’s pride “gets crushed for a while,” Gregory said. “It takes a little bit for him to realize that no one can take his pride unless he allows them.”
Through a South Side of Chicago family, the play addresses myriad topics: black beauty standards, generational conflict, class differences, feminism and black Americans’ relationship with their African past. Playwright Hansberry died of cancer at age 34 in 1965, but she was the first female black American playwright to have a work on Broadway.
GCT guest director Nesbitt said that while the play does depict the life of a black family in America, it also depicts family life in general.
“There are the family dynamics of getting along, between brothers and sisters, a single parent raising a family, family finances, families that have to live in cramped situations,” Nesbitt said. “Not just black or just white people can identify with these things. The civil rights movement was about the disenfranchised. It was about people who were oppressed by other people...This is not just a black play, but about the life of a family, and there’s something for everyone in it.”
Nesbitt is making his directorial debut at GCT with this show.
A Greer native, Nesbitt lives in Anderson now. For about 15 years, he was with the Phillis Wheatley Association in Greenville, working with youth and senior adult programming. Nesbitt also was involved with The Phillis Wheatley Dwight Woods Repertory Theatre’s youth initiatives.
He is known to GCT audiences who saw him in the role of Hoke in the theater’s 2017 production of “Driving Miss Daisy” with Myra Greene. The two reprised their roles for that play in a Centre Stage Theatre production in Greenville last year.
Nesbitt, who is in his 60s, got into theater as a child, through his church.
“In my world, Langston Hughes is one of the greatest writers who can explain what black life in America was like, through the ‘60s,” Nesbitt said. “I cannot help but think he had a profound influence on Lorraine Hansberry. Read the writings of Langston Hughes. Particularly his poems and his essays...Every other culture is allowed to be proud of their culture, their skin colors and their hair texture. Why can’t I? Mine is just as valuable as yours.”
The title of the play takes its name from a line in Hughes’ poem, “Harlem,” which asks what happens to a dream deferred?
Kiavonte Mallard, 16. of Greenwood, plays Joseph Asagai, sister Beneatha Younger’s African suitor.
“For me, one of the biggest messages in this play is that even though you go through hard things, you can always come out of them with a positive outcome,” Mallard said.
Isaiah Williams, 10, of Greenwood, plays Travis Younger, the son of Walter Lee and Ruth Younger and the youngest member of the family.
“Blacks were segregated and treated differently,” Williams said. “That’s a new experience for me. I’m learning about it. People tell the Younger family, ‘You can’t move here.’”
Antoinette Hall, 28, of Greenville, plays Ruth Younger, wife of Walter and mother of Travis.
“Part of this portrays that you can be black and be other things,” Hall said. “You can be black and go to school. You are not just this one thing. This show and these characters show people who are growing and pushing themselves out of the boxes someone has put them in. To be able to dream and aspire is the biggest tone of this play. You can be more than your current situation.”
The role of Beneatha Younger, who is torn between two suitors and aspires to attend medical school, is being played by Kristle Rodgers, a Lander University student.
The role of George Murchison, Beneatha’s rich suitor, is played by Terrance Crawford, 24, a Lander University student, from Columbia.
“Everybody can relate to Walter having big dreams and wanting more than what he was brought up having; yet life sometimes makes you come up short, and you have to work harder to get what you want for your family,” Crawford said.
The cast includes several other characters, including Richard Whiting of Greenwood as Karl Lindner, the only white character who visits the Younger family as a representative of his all-white neighborhood. The role of nosey neighbor Mrs. Johnson is played by Beonka Edwards, of Greenwood, who offers some comic relief.
“Probably 95 percent of productions of ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ do not include the scene with Mrs. Johnson,” Nesbitt explains. “It is a serious play and her character brings some laughs. We are also trying to get more blacks in Greenwood and surrounding areas involved in community theater, so this offered another role for another female actor in this male-dominated play.”
While skin color is not a dividing issue for all, Nesbitt said this play offers the community an opportunity to have “positive dialogue” about the historical context of the play and its cultural relevance today.