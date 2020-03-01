Festiva, the cultural arts outreach of First Presbyterian Church, is bringing the SC Bach Choir to First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood at 4 p.m. March 8, showcasing vocal and instrumental music during Bach’s time in Leipzig, Germany. At 3:30 p.m., before the concert, there will be a lecture about the music to be performed.
This free concert — Music from St. Thomas: In the time of Bach — includes a cantata written for a wedding. The South Carolina Bach Choir, founded more than 30 years ago, is the state’s only musical ensemble devoted to the performance of music by Johann Sebastian Bach’s music and that of his contemporaries. The auditioned choir is conducted by artistic director David Rhyne.
The South Carolina Bach Choir will be joined by members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra and Adrian Smith, bass-baritone to present the variety of music experienced by worshipers during the Cantorate of Johann Sebastian Bach.
The Greenwood concert will highlight J.S. Bach’s cantatas, large multi-movement works for voices and orchestra, composed when J.S. Bach was in charge of the music at St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, Germany.
Bob Glick of Greenville, a teaching pastor and organist at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood is also a member of SC Bach. In SC Bach, Glick sings bass.
“This group tries to be authentic,” Glick said, noting works will be sung in German and Latin. “When we sing with instruments, we use reproduction baroque instruments, which makes for a different and interesting sound compared to their modern counterparts. It gives you a close approximation of what would have been heard in Bach’s time. One of our challenges is not just to sing it the way Germans speak now, but how they would have spoken back then.”
Catie Moyer, an accomplished independent organist and vocalist of Greenville, who performs with a harp/organ duo Voix Celeste and sings alto with the South Carolina Bach Choir. Festiva audiences might remember her from an organ concert at First Presbyterian in 2019.
“SC Bach is my only foray into singing and I love it,” Moyer said. “I went to a concert of SC Bach’s and it was fantastic. A friend invited me to come sing and I had to audition. I’ve had voice lessons and I took German in college...I’ve always wanted to be in a cool choir. This is a dream come true for me.”
Moyer said there a some very relatable things about Bach’s music.
“Adrian Smith, the baritone soloist who is singing with us, is phenomenal,” Moyer said. “Any room he’s in, he just fills it with sound. He has a beautiful voice.”
When Johann Sebastian Bach was in charge of the music at St. Thomas Church, Leipzig, he set out on an ambitious plan to write a cantata — a large multi-movement work for voices and orchestra — for each week.
“It’s what one would hear at Bach’s church, during his lifetime,” Glick explained. “The concert also includes an organ solo. The main thing Bach did were his cantatas. That’s where he does some of his most heartfelt work. It was his job at the church to compose those. He got to where he had a cycle of them. One for every Sunday of the year, over a multi-year cycle, that could be matched with lectionary on a multi-year cycle.”
Bach’s music, Glick said, is complicated and challenging to sing.
“Bach’s music often goes kind of fast,” Glick said. “You have to be able to learn it and do it at a pretty good clip.”
The Festiva arts series is funded by donations from individuals and grants from organizations that support the arts, such as the South Carolina Arts Commission, the Greenwood County Community Foundation and the Greenwood Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. All donations are tax deductible.