Dates and listings subject to change.
Second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted: Greenwood’s Coloring (adults only) Aromas Village Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Bring coloring pages, colored pencils and markers.
Friday, Sons of Mystro at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
Saturday, Abbeville Gospel Fest, at Abbeville Opera House, 3 p.m., 864-366-9673, abbevillecitysc.com. Tickets available online or inside the Abbeville Opera House, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Feb. 14, Day-long Choral Festival, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 864-388-8323.
Feb. 15, YouTube and America’s Got Talent sensation Mrs. Hughes at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Tickets may also be purchased inside AOH between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Feb. 22, Jeremy’s Ten: Pearl Jam Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House, or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Feb. 25, Keyboard Festival, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
Feb. 27, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
Feb. 28, 29 and March 1, 6, 7 and 8 “A Raisin in the Sun” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704. Three generations of the Younger family cope with oppressive circumstances and strive to obtain their dreams in Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play.
Feb. 29, American Idol finalist Clay Page and Friends at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at AOH, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House, 864-366-9673.
March 7, Iron Horse Bluegrass: Pickin’ on Led Zepplin, Ozzy, Elton, Hank at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Tickets also available at AOH Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 13, Act of Congress at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
March 13, Comedian Valerie Storm at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
March 14, The Breakfast Club: an ‘80s Tribute Band at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at abbevillecitysc.com or inside the Abbeville Opera House Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
March 19 and 20, Cambridge Academy spring musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
March 21, The Sweeney Family Band at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 10 and 11, “The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe” at Abbeville Opera House. Matinee and evening shows. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 9, Chamber Strings concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 14, University Singers concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 16, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 18, Rockin’ the Night Away at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 21, Jazz Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 23-26, Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”, a Penguin Project Show at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
April 24 and 25, Derrick Tennant at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Enjoy these shows filled with a motivational message, from someone who has overcome physical challenges, combined with comedy and magic. Note: Friday night’s show is billed as family-friendly, while Saturday’s show is recommended for ages 18 and up. Tickets onlline: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
May 2, Spring Craft Fling at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., contact: market@gwdcity.com.
May 15, Abbeville Comedy presents Icon Emo Philips at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Call 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
May 30, Ropin’ the Wind: Garth Brooks Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
June 19-28, “The Wizard of Oz” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
June 20, Comedy Hypnotism Show with Herb McCandless Jr. at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Tickets at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
June 22-26, “The Wizard of Oz” camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 13-17, “Aristocats” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 20-24, “The Jungle Book” Performance Camp at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
July 25, Comedian James Gregory at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.