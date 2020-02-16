Dates and listings
subject to change.
Second Tuesday of each month, unless otherwise noted: Greenwood’s Coloring (adults only) Aromas Village Coffee, 7-9 p.m. Bring coloring pages, colored pencils and markers.
Today, Dinosaur World, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Tuesday, “Menopause the Musical” at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Thursday, Newberry College Music Honors Program, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Friday, Sierra Hull at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Saturday, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Saturday, Jeremy’s Ten: Pearl Jam Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House, or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Feb. 23, An Intimate Night with Sandi Patty, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Feb. 25, Keyboard Festival, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
Feb. 27, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
Feb. 28, 29 and March 1, 6, 7 and 8 “A Raisin in the Sun” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704. Three generations of the Younger family cope with oppressive circumstances and strive to obtain their dreams in Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic play.
Feb. 28, Ken Ford King of Strings at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Feb. 29, Comedian James Gregory at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
Feb. 29, American Idol finalist Clay Page and Friends at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at AOH, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House, 864-366-9673.
March 1, Rhythm of the Dance at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 5, The Letterman at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 7, Paul Thorn at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 7, Iron Horse Bluegrass: Pickin’ on Led Zepplin, Ozzy, Elton, Hank at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Tickets also available at AOH Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
March 8, Southside Johnny at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 12, The Gospel Side of Dailey and Vincent, at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 13, An Evening with Dailey and Vincent at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 13, Act of Congress at Greenwood Community Theatre, for Greenwood Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m., 864-229-5704.
March 13, Comedian Valerie Storm at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at: abbevillecitysc.com or inside AOH Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
March 14, Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 14, The Breakfast Club: an 80s Tribute Band at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at abbevillecitysc.com or inside the Abbeville Opera House Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. 864-366-9673.
March 15, Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 18, How to Survive Middle School at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 19, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard at Newberr Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 19 and 20, Cambridge Academy spring musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at Greenwood Community Theatre, 864-229-5704.
March 20, Hammer of the Gods: Led Zepplin Tribute at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 21, The Malpass Brothers at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 21, The Sweeney Family Band at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 22, Capitol Steps at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 25, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 10 and 11, “The Lion the Witch and The Wardrobe” at Abbeville Opera House. Matinee and evening shows. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
March 27, 28 and 29, Michael Genevie in “An Evening with Mark Twain” in collaboration with Wild Hare Productions of Greenwood. Tickets $15. Call 864-337-4169.
March 28, The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 4, Allen University Spring Concert at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 9, Chamber Strings concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 14, University Singers concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 16, Wind Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.
April 17, Steel Betty at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 18, Rockin’ the Night Away at Abbeville Opera House, 8 p.m. 864-366-9673. Tickets at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
April 18, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 19, Newberry Chamber Orchestra at Newberry Opera House, 803-276-6264.
April 21, Jazz Ensemble concert, hosted by Lander University Department of Music, Abney Cultural Center auditorium, free admission, 8 p.m., 864-388-8323.