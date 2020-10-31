For singer-songwriter-musician Brad Dixon of Abbeville, good conversation can inspire great songwriting.
Dixon, 38, plays rhythm guitar and sings with his band, The Concept.
He’s an irrigation contractor by day and is a married father to three girls who adore dance.
“Being outdoors, I have a lot of time to think,” Dixon said. “I was social distancing before it was a thing. But, I’ve been doing live music for so long now, performing in front of people seems to get easier, but I still get nervous. Right now, the band gets together to rehearse twice a week.”
Brad Dixon and The Concept was among performers at the second songwriter’s showcase at Abbeville Opera House earlier this year.
“I’ve been writing songs ever since I can remember,” Dixon said. “I’ve had a passion for music since I was very young. ... My stepdad and on my dad’s side of the family, there’s always been a love of music. ... With songwriting, you can pick up on things in conversations.”
For example, Dixon said one of his newest songs, “Troubadours and Dancers” stemmed from a conversation he had with his wife.
“Women are more so the troubadours and men are more so the dancers,” Dixon explained. “We men tend to dance around our feelings. Women kind of tend to charge forward.”
Dixon plays guitar and the mandolin and he sings. He taught himself to play both stringed instruments.
His band, Brad Dixon and The Concept, is among performers at Nov. 12’s Wag & Jam at the 25 Drive-in Auto Theatre, 3109 Highway 25 S. in Greenwood. It’s an outdoor and socially distanced music benefit for the Humane Society of Greenwood featuring headliner Clay Page.
Dixon’s band includes Fred Engler on lead guitar, Andrew Rylander on bass and Russell Holley on drums.
“We love getting songs heard and getting that feedback,” Dixon said.
Dixon has been in several other area bands, including Bless Your Heart and Campfire Revival and he was the guest artist for the final episode of Abbeville’s The Square on Air earlier this year.
Among Dixon’s musical influences are Jason Isbell, Randy Travis, Turnpike Troubadours, Hozier and Dwight Yoakam.
“My music has a lot of country overtones, but it also has a rock and roll aspect,” Dixon said. “As a kid, I didn’t care for the country music my mom and dad listened to, but now, I absolutely love it. My tastes changed.”
Great songwriting comes from “being honest with yourself and doing you,” Dixon said. “When it touches you and pulls at your heartstrings, to me that is the most important part of it.”