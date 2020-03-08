Renowned visual artist Janine Antoni is coming to Greenwood March 19 and 20. Her purpose is twofold: to give a free, public talk about her own art, at 7:30 p.m. at Sundance Gallery on Maxwell Avenue, and to meet one-on-one with soon-to-be bachelors of fine arts graduates at Lander University.
The public talk by Antoni is being hosted by the Lander University art department.
“The work Antoni is most famous for is from the early ‘90s, called ‘Lick and Lather’ and it’s at the National Gallery of Art in Washington,” said James Romaine, an art historian and associate professor of art at Lander University. “It’s an installation of the artist’s busts made out of chocolate and soap...One of the reasons why I thought Janine Antoni would be a good candidate to invite is because her work is very process-oriented.”
In his role as art historian, Romaine said he’s given thought to the what are different ways he can make art history real to students.
“What are the tools that these young artists need to make better art?” Romaine asked, noting visual arts students are being prepared for “the vocation of making something.”
Antoni licked chocolate busts in “Lick and Lather” until features became less distinct. She took the soap sculptures into the shower, letting water erode those features, too. The sculptures highlight the conflicted relationship many people have with their personal appearances.
Romaine says Antoni’s work shows the making process and invites the viewer to imagine the making process and to engage with the work.
Born in the Bahamas but now based in New York, Antoni’s work shows nationally and internationally.
“There’s a lot of emphasis in our department on the practice of making,” Romaine said. “All of Antoni’s themes about making and how to engage the viewer are the very questions our students need to be thinking about.”
Tremendous growth in Lander’s visual arts department is another reason for inviting an artist of Antoni’s caliber to campus, Romaine said.
Bachelor’s of fine arts candidates Chloe Compton and Ashley Dever are looking forward to the experience. The two are also preparing for their own shows on campus.
“Antoni’s work is highly conceptual and also expertly crafted,” Compton said. “Her piece entitled ‘Touch’ from 2002 is one of my favorite works of hers. She found a way in which to visualize something seemingly out of reach, something intangible.”
Dever was introduced to Antoni’s work her freshman year. She’s getting ready to graduate in May.
“I relate very strongly to and find most interest in her pieces that explore the human body and its multitude of contexts,” Dever said.
Antoni received a bachelor’s of arts from Sarah Lawrence College and a master’s of fine arts from the Rhode Island School of Design. She is represented by Luhring Augustine Gallery, New York, and Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco.
See more of Antoni’s work at:
Instagram: @luhringaugustine
Facebook: Luhring Augustine
Twitter: @LAG_NYC