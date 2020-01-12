Local events celebrating MLK Jr.

5 p.m. Friday at the Abney Cultural Center auditorium on the Lander University campus, "Martin Luther King Jr. An Evening of Reflection." This panel discussion followed by a question and answer session is free and open to the public. Topics to include King's spiritual growth and maturation as a leader of the civil rights movement. Moderated by Christopher Thomas, director of the GLEAMNS Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Preservation Site in Greenwood. Panelists include Dr. Vernon Burton, history professor from Clemson University; Dr. William J. Harris, civil rights scholar and assistant professor of history at Presbyterian College and Victoria Smalls, director of art, history and culture at the Penn Center in St. Helena.

4 p.m. Jan. 19 at Old Mount Zion Baptist Church in Epworth, church service honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with guest preaching by the Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott , presiding elder of the Abbeville Greenwood District African Methodist Episcopal Church and music by the combined voices of the Abbeville-Greenwood District AME Choir and the Greenwood Area Martin Luther King Jr. Mass Choir. The theme for this year's program recognizes the "Divine Nine" historically black fraternities and sororities. Local chapters and members are invited.

9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the Greenwood County Courthouse, annual Dream Builders MLK Jr. Day march. The route is from the Greenwood County Courthouse to Weston Chapel AME Church on East Cambridge Avenue. A program at the church follows.

1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 20, Connecting with the Dream at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. This free, family-friendly event includes activities, a performance by the local Martin Luther King Mass Choir and a traveling trunk show on loan from nonprofit The King Center in Atlanta, as well as an exhibit in the Arts Center's main gallery for Black History Month.