Concert organist and organ builder Doug Marshall, one half of the Marshall and Ogletree digital organ-building duo, was scheduled to give a free recital on one of the pair’s newest digital organ installations March 22 at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood, but the event had to be postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
“We’ve got dozens of sounds in our sound library,” Marshall said. “The choice of which sets of sounds get used is all done on location...The tonal goal is to create the sounds we hear in our heads.”
This is done by digitally sampled sounds of the different sounds an organ can make, which, in the digital world, are produced by circuits and speakers instead of pipes.
Keyboards, pedals, stops and couplers enable an organist to play the instrument. With a traditional pipe organ, air is fed into pipes, causing air to move and produce sound.
Marshall and Ogletree’s organs incorporate actual pipe organ sounds that have been digitized. Each sound is assigned to an electronic rank of 61 notes per sound.
“Resurrection’s sanctuary has very nice acoustics,” Marshall said. “The way we worked out the location of speakers in this digital design, the organ’s sound can get out better than it could when the old pipe organ was in a small, cramped space.”
Marshall and Ogletree LLC, based in Needham, Massachusetts, was founded in 2002 by Marshall and David Ogletree, both of whom are concert organists, and have had a long fascination with computer technology and high-fidelity audio.
The Marshall and Ogletree digital organ built for Resurrection is the company’s 14th, hence Marshall and Ogletree, naming it Opus 14, debuting at Resurrection in April 2018.
Opus 14 is a full-featured 50-stop, three manual organ with Great, Swell and Pedal divisions in the old pipe organ chamber, across the chancel from the console, the choir division on a shelf above the console and a flexible Antiphonal division on shelves toward the back of the nave, on right and left sides.
Nearby Erskine College in Due West is home to the third Marshall and Ogletree organ built and installed. Their first is in New York City’s Trinity Wall Street. The company replaced the pipe organ destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood had a small, aging pipe organ that had been given to the church, when the current church sanctuary was built in 1935. That organ was removed from a church in New York, brought to Greenwood and installed.
“Pipe organs are complex and works of art,” Marshall said. “It’s hard to make art out of data bits, so one of the things we do is record every pipe and every sound we want to include. We’ve gone through a lot of work to simulate the pipe wind system and how dynamic and responsive it is.
“Not everybody can afford a pipe organ,”” Marshall added. “With digital capabilities today, you get a broad range of sounds and capabilities and flexibility. Cost and or space can be some of the biggest limitations with pipe organs.”