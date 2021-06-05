The Abbeville Opera House and Artisan Entertainment welcome comedian Donnie Baker for one night only.
The Abbeville Opera House has had a list of comedy shows now, but none have the social media following as Baker, who will be performing there Friday.
Well, “gentleman” may be a strong word for the man who has become an internet and radio sensation. With more than 4 million followers on YouTube and Facebook, Baker is one of the most recognizable comedians today, mainly because of his hilarious videos of him fighting with his neighbor and complaining about his boat being stolen off his property.
Baker has been a regular on the “Bob and Tom Radio Show” since 2005. He became such a popular mainstay on radio that it elevated his need to be in front of people and perform his unique style of comedy. Baker has been making people laugh ever since and has developed a following of people who come to many of his shows.
With his catch phrases “It’s state law,” “I swear to God, man” and “I’ll say it straight to his face,” many fans have been quoting him for years.
The show is rated NC-17 and suggested ages 18 and up because of some strong adult language and content. Keep this in mind when deciding whether to attend.
Special guests will be Dougie Almeida and host Yuncle Boudreaux.
Tickets are available now at abbevillecitysc.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.