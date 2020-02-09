The Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association invites you to the 2020 Chocolate Walk. Browse and shop with local merchants and enjoy a sweet treat at participating stops on the walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets are $10 each. Tickets are available in person at As We Grow Boutique and Breezy Quarters and online through Eventbrite: eventbrite.com/e/2020-chocolate-walk-tickets-89052202535.
Only 175 tickets are available and merchants say this event sells out quickly.
The 2020 Chocolate Walk begins at the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. At least 12 stops are on the walk and additional ones may be added.