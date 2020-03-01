From a beloved Broadway musical to a quick trip through all of William Shakespeare’s histories, comedies and tragedies to a comedic mystery based on a Hasbro board game, Centre Stage’s 2020-21 season has something for everyone.
“Further expanding on our mission to captivate audiences through diverse programming, cultivate local artistry and inspire community collaboration, this new season is one of our best yet,” said Interim Executive Artistic Director Thom Seymour Jr.
Season ticket packages go on sale May 1. Single tickets will go on sale on Aug. 1. For information, go to centrestage.org.
The 2020-21 season includes:
Godspell,
Sept. 10-27
Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, “Godspell” broke new ground with its treatment of the historical Jesus Christ when it hit Broadway in 1971. Set in a modern-day world, this production tells the story of the last days of Jesus through dramatized versions of several well-known parables and hymns.
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Oct. 29-Nov. 8
This show will take audience members on a whirlwind tour through all 37 of William Shakespeare’s plays in a little more than an hour and a half. Three madcap actors in tights will irreverently weave their way through all the Bard’s comedies, histories and tragedies.
Merry and Bright:
A Christmas Variety Show, Dec. 3-19
In the same vein as “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Saturday Night Live,” this original production blends sketch comedy, classic Christmas carols, and songs both old and new. With choreography and costumes to match, this is a unique and entertaining way to kick off the holiday season.
I Wanna Rock!: The Annual Hit Rock Show,
Jan. 21-Feb. 14
One highlight of every season is Centre Stage’s rock show. This season’s show will feature the decade of denim, neon and big hair: the ‘80s. The show will feature music that made the 80s great from New Wave and punk rock to funk and electro-pop. A live band and some of the best vocalists in the Upstate will perform the hits of Whitney Houston, Madonna, Bon Jovi, Michael Jackson and more.
The Wiz,
March 18-April 11
“The Wiz” is a Tony award-winning, Motown-inspired musical version of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” Made into a 1978 film that starred Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, this classic tale redesigned reminds us of the importance of friendship, faith and the true meaning of home.
Clue,
May 13-30
Murder and blackmail are on the menu of this unusual dinner party. Inspired by the Hasbro board game and based on the iconic cult classic film, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery during which Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and Wadsworth, the Butler, race to uncover the murderer, murder weapon, and location of the murder in Boddy Manor.
My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,
July 15-Aug. 8
Four performers take the audience on a musical revue that spans the career of “Ol’Blue Eyes” from his early beginnings as a crooner in New York to the bright lights of Las Vegas with the Rat Pack to his final performances. This show features more than 50 of Frank Sinatra’s classic songs including “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Chicago,” “New York, New York” and “That’s Life.”
The Fringe Series
The Fringe Series runs on Tuesday and Wednesday nights during a Main Stage show run. These plays touch on social issues facing the community and feature smaller sets and casts. The four Fringe Series plays are “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson, Sept. 22-30; “The Other Place” by Sharr White, Nov. 3-11; “Apples in Winter” by Jennifer Fawcett, Feb. 2-10; and “Eleemosynary” by Lee Blessing, March 30-April 7.