There are a number of state championship banners hanging in the Cambridge Academy gym for sports.
Perhaps the next one that should be added is for the school’s back-to-back year wins at the South Carolina Independent School Association’s state drama festival and competition.
In both 2018 and 2019, this Greenwood school’s high school drama elective class took top honors at the state level in competition at the Sumter Opera House.
Last year, they won with a one-act by Lindsay Price titled “Body, Body” about body-image issues, which also garnered a special Best Ensemble award and a Best Actress award for Avery Games. This year, they won with a one-act by Michael Scanian titled, “Fortress” about a boy who finds out, accidentally, that he’s adopted.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, both the middle school drama elective class and the high school drama elective class will present the one-act plays they performed in SCISA competitions in 2019. Middle School drama elective is performing “Appropriate Audience Behavior” and Upper School drama elective is performing “Fortress.”
Tickets are $5 at the door the evening of the performance. Proceeds support the school’s middle and high school musical production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast JR.” coming to GCT March 19 and 20.
“They work really hard on these and it’s nice to give parents and friends a chance to see these shows,” Cambridge drama teacher Ryan S. Hewitt said. “We rehearse in our drama classroom and we don’t really have a space to perform here at school.”
Hewitt is also Greenwood Community Theatre’s artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator.
This is the seventh year of Cambridge’s drama program. This year’s productions were under the direction of Hewitt and assistant director Anna Lethco.
“At least one of our teams has gone to state every year,” Hewitt said, noting either middle school or high school drama. “We’ve been lucky to find good scripts and a student even wrote one one year.”
“Appropriate Audience Behavior” is a comedy by Ian McWethy about breaches of theater etiquette derailing a Shakespearean tragedy. Cambridge’s middle school drama elective class was runner-up at the SCISA regional drama competition in 2019.
“Fortress” is about a boy named Billy who accidentally learns that he’s adopted. Feeling betrayed, Billy comes to identify with the superhero Superman, who is also said to be adopted.
“Billy builds up this personification of being Superman and being strong and powerful,” Hewitt said.
Competition plays at regional and state levels have to be no longer than 30 minutes and must meet certain content criteria, according to Cambridge student Emily Perpetua.
The set has to fit within a four-by-five-foot space and costumes and sets must be minimal.
“This year, we used six acting blocks, two chairs and some Superman comic books as props,” Hewitt said. “You only get 10 minutes to check lights and sound.”
Cambridge high schooler Nora Jones said she got involved with the drama elective class in middle school and has gone on to do numerous stage productions with area theaters, including Greenwood Community Theatre and Wild Hare Productions.
“I really like this and I do drama all the time now,” Jones said. “It’s great for public speaking practice and it really is like a family.”
Students in the elective classes take part in the script selection process for the one-act regional and state competitions. The high schoolers’ first pick this year was a short play addressing school shootings, but the script was rejected for the SCISA competition. Cambridge high schoolers had six weeks to come up with another option, which was “Fortress.”
Noah Bunting plays the character of Billy, who accidentally learns he’s adopted and identifies with Superman, modeling his life after the superhero who is portrayed as an orphan. Bunting won an award for Best Actor at the state competition in November 2019.
“The character is a young child when he finds out his parents lied to him,” Bunting said. “He closes himself off from them.”
His character in the play is seen at different ages and stages of life, so Bunting has to figure out ways to portray himself as a young child as well as a teenager. When he is portraying Billy as a young boy, Bunting said he “kind of wiggles around like a little kid does when he’s trying to keep still. As the character got older, I kind of act more and more like I act as a teenager.”
Student Mackenzie Jones said once the class narrows down one-acts to a handful of potential scripts, Hewitt orders copies of the scripts in consideration and they read them as a class and vote on favorites.
The actors’ energy levels go up when they are performing outside of their drama classroom, said student Harlin Mason.
With an ensemble format, none of the actors leave the stage during “Fortress.” Even if they don’t have a speaking part, they are still a part of the scene.
“You tell the story without speaking as part of the ensemble,” explained student Katie Powell. “It’s harder on your facial expressions and how you move.”
The actors also have to transition the set throughout the show, transforming actors’ blocks into a living room, a hospital and a car, for example.
“And, if you accidentally drop a block on your foot, you can show no emotion,” Harlin Mason said.
Avery Games said drama elective is one reason she looks forward to school.
“You learn so much about how to do things in this class, public speaking, how to work with others, how to manage your time and how to memorize and how to manage stress,” Games said. “When I started in theater at age 6, I was a shy little kid, now, I’m not. It has given me confidence.”