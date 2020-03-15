High schooler Noah Bunting said one of the biggest challenges he is facing bringing the Beast to life in Cambridge Academy’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Jr. is getting the character’s low, gravely voice down pat.
“I want to make sure my lines are delivered clearly and understood by the audience,” Bunting said.
There are two performances only, both at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday at Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St.
More than 70 students, in grades six through 12, are performing on stage in the musical production and an additional 10 students are part of the backstage and technical crew.
Directed by the school’s drama teacher, Ryan S. Hewitt, proceeds from the production support the next school year’s play. Hewitt is also artistic director and youth and outreach coordinator at GCT.
“Students have helped with set construction, painting, find and altering props, running lights, running the backstage crew, stage managing and running spot lights,” Hewitt said. “Being in a theater production is something everyone should do at least once. It builds confidence and strong public speaking skills. It gives you an appreciation for all that goes into doing a production.”