Professional dancer Alan Bersten thinks he knows why ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is popular with fans.
“It has something for everyone,” said Bersten, who won Season 28 with his celebrity partner, “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown. “At some meet and greets, we saw four generations of families who said they watched, and every Monday night was family night.”
Family fun is a theme of the Bon Secours Wellness Arena schedule for the next couple of months.
From Friday, when Monster Jam roars into Greenville for a weekend of monster truck racing, until April 9, when Jurassic World comes alive in a touring arena show, The Well has a lineup full of family entertainment.
“Bon Secours Wellness Arena is proud to host a variety of family events each year that appeal to a multitude of audiences and ages,” said Casey Lipscomb, BSWA marketing manager.
On the schedule are:
Monster Jam Triple Threat SeriesFriday through Sunday — Tickets: Starting at $20. Passes for Saturday’s Pit Party (10 a.m.-noon) are $15.
Monster Jam Triple Threat features six racing, freestyle and skills competitions on three different Monster Jam vehicles–speedsters, ATVs and the iconic monster trucks. During the weekend, a Monster Jam driver will attempt Greenville’s first indoor arena Monster Jam truck backflip. The Pit Party allows fans to see the trucks up close and get autographs from their favorite drivers.
Trucks expected to appear in Greenville are Grave Digger, Max-D, El Toro Loco, Megalodon, Monster Mutt, Soldier Fortune, Zombie and Alien Invasion.
Cirque Du Soleil AxelFeb. 13-16 — Tickets: $53-$131
Cirque Du Soleil’s new ice show features figure skating, acrobats, visual effects and live music that integrates popular songs with new original scores. The production tells the story of Axel, a young graphic artist and musician, who dives into his hand-drawn universe as he falls in love with Lei. Together they jet off on a quest to retrieve the stolen light from the supervillain Vi.
Dancing with the Stars: Live!Feb. 18 — Tickets: $55-$85
Bersten’s mother made him take dance when he was 7. “Luckily, I fell in love with it,” he said in a phone interview. “I enjoy having the freedom to express myself in another way besides speaking.”
He was good at it. He won youth championship and under 21 national titles. When he was 18, he was a finalist on season 10 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing in the top six males. He took part in the show’s North American tour and then joined the “Burn the Floor” world tour. He also landed a recurring role on season six of the television show “Glee” as part of the show choir Vocal Adrenaline.
Bersten has been on five seasons of “Dancing with the Stars,” and he has danced on “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” five times.
He said the tour has all the glitz and glamour of the television show. It includes numbers from the show and brand new dances.
Sesame Street Live!
Make Your Magic!March 21-22 — Tickets: $20-$40
Elmo and his Sesame Street friends — Abby, Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Grover, Rosita, Count von Count and Gonger — are coming to Greenville.
In “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic!,” magician extraordinaire Justin visits Sesame Street to put on a magic show. Elmo wants to be a part of the big event, but he doesn’t know how to do magic. Elmo teams up with Abby and Justin to discover the “power of yet” — the lesson that with perseverance and practice, nothing can stand in the way of a dream.
Jurassic WorldApril 9-12 — Tickets: $15-$90
This Feld Entertainment show will take the audience to Isla Nublar where Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs.