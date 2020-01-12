Atlanta-based artist Suzy Schultz has an exhibit opening at 5 p.m. Friday on the Presbyterian College campus in Clinton.
The reception is in the Mary Bailey Vance Suitt Rotunda in Neville Hall. The exhibit, on view through March 31, includes drawings, paintings and etchings, exploring themes of longing, struggle and the spiritual search for home, according to a press release on the show.
Shultz has painted full-time since 1995 and has won many awards for her work. However, Shultz has a degree in mathematics education from Auburn University and taught high school for four and a half years. Her biographical information says she has little formal art training, but a year spent in Poland influenced her as an artist.
Shultz did graphic design and artwork for a missions agency when she returned to the United States from Poland and later began painting full-time. In her artist’s biography, Shultz said she is interested in beauty that “is a result of the scars borne from the battles of life.”
Her work has been featured in American Art Collector, Drawing and Watercolor Magic magazines, among others.
Most recently, Shultz has ventured into street art, taking the fine art of the studio outside, onto sides of buildings. Her murals can be seen in Atlanta, Georgia and St. Petersburg, Florida.