Although the Birmingham, Alabama-based band Act of Congress might look strictly bluegrass, the group has an infectiously pop-infused sensibility with multi-part harmonies.
That’s why, in the AOC playlist, you will find covers of songs by Michael Jackson, The Postal Service, Etta James, Alison Krauss and John Legend. Hear them live at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Community Theatre, as they close out the Greenwood Performing Arts season.
Tim Carroll Jr., upright bass player for AOC, says audiences will hear covers of popular music they will recognize as well as original songs, such as the instrumental “Chance Meeting.”
“It’s a little more intimate when you play smaller theaters,” Carroll said. “Our shows are light-hearted and fun. We’re all four full-time musicians, with families, going in different directions and somebody said it would take an act of Congress to get us together for practice,” Carroll said. “That’s where the band name came from.”
Carroll and his band mates — Chris Griffin on guitar and dobro, Adam Wright on mandolin and guitar and Connie Skellie on violin — do not come from bluegrass backgrounds.
“We kind of look like a bluegrass band but we don’t always sound like a bluegrass band,” Carroll said. “There are a lot of different musical styles from which we take.”
Carroll said Act of Congress draws from all of those influences, as well as Americana influencers such as Nickel Creek.
AOC has performed for the likes of Paste, SXSW, Disney, NPR and Billboard. They have opened Live Nation VIP areas for John Mayer and Edwin McCain and were featured on the nationally syndicated Woodsongs Radio on XM Radio. AOC won the IMWS Disc Maker’s Grand Prize and Colgate Country Showdown Regional Competition. In 2012, AOC’s concert from the International Newgrass Festival, was released in national rotation on public television. Act of Congress has released two full length albums, two acclaimed Christmas EPs, a live CD/DVD and the documentary “A Week In The Life.”
“The two albums have very different sounds,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of self-reflection and we are always changing. I think we try to adapt as best as possible, to where we are at in the moment. We love making music together.”
Their sound has taken them around the globe.
Recent trips include independence day entertainment for Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the Liberian government, and a feature performance at Jordan’s celebrated Jerash festival.
“We played in a super-old amphitheater, surrounded by ruins thousands of years old,” Carroll said. “It just was surreal.”
AOC is working on recording patriotic songs, including “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and “America.”
“We’ve gotten to play with a lot of symphonies, which is fun,” Carroll said. “There’s definitely something magical about being in front of a 50- or 80-piece orchestra behind you. It’s really beautiful and emotional.”