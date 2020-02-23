In Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking stage play, “A Raisin in the Sun,” a check from a life insurance policy could help the Younger family go from a cramped apartment to a bigger house.
But, the play takes twists and turns, giving audiences a glimpse into the lives of a black family in economic turmoil, when dreams are put off or forgotten.
It was timely when it opened on Broadway in 1959, with Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee in the main roles. Its themes are relevant now, more than 60 years later. Greenwood Community Theatre is bringing this relevant American drama to the stage, opening Friday.
Call the GCT Box Office for tickets, 864-229-5704. Admission: $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
Free tickets are available by reservation only for middle, high school and college students. Call or visit the box office to reserve free student tickets, made available through the generosity of state Sen. Floyd Nicholson and his wife, Mamie.
This production is presented by Self Regional Healthcare.