The Downtown Abbeville Merchants’ Association invites the public to the 2020 Abbeville Beer Walk, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Check-in is at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, 107 Court Square.
Enjoy international beers and shop with local merchants at the 15 stops on the walk. At each stop, ticket holders receive a two-ounce pour of an international beer. Many stops pair snacks with their respective beers.
This year’s selection includes brews such as: Belhaven Scottish Ale, Glutenberg Gose, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Fruh Kolsch, Wells Banana Bread Beer and Estrella Jalisco.
Only 125 tickets are available. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased with a card online at: eventbrite.com/e/2020-beer-walk-tickets-89095018599. They can also be purchased in person, with cash or check at As We Grow Boutique or Breezy Quarters.
Ticket holders qualify for half-price admission to the 1980s tribute band concert Saturday at Abbeville Opera House by The Breakfast Club band. Show the beer walk tickets at the AOH box office or use the code provided in the confirmation email if purchasing online.
Next on the calendar is the association’s Summer Wine Walk on July 17 and Vino in the Ville on Oct. 17.