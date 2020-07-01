Wideman honored by Self Family Foundation

Frank J. Wideman III was honored by the Self Family Foundation on June 30 at the Arts Center. Frank is retiring after serving as president of the Foundation for 27 years.
Jay Self, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, thanked Frank for his service and his dedication to the Foundation and presented a check in the amount of $27,000 to Jeff Smith, president of the Greenwood County Community Foundation, to establish a donor advised fund in Frank’s honor. Jay stated that “this fund will allow Frank to continue to support the organizations he feels strongly about in his retirement.”
Senator Floyd Nicholson presented Wideman a resolution on behalf of the South Carolina Senate, thanking him for his commitment and service to the foundation, the Greenwood community and the state of South Carolina. He noted Frank’s service to the Southeastern Council of Foundations and the National Center for Family Philanthropy as well as his leadership in the establishment of the Greenwood Community Foundation, The Greenwood Promise, the Clemson University Center on the campus of the Genetic Center and others.
The Self Family Foundation was established in 1942. To date, it has granted more than $68 million to organizations and institutions throughout South Carolina.