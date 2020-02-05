West Carolina Tel, your local technology solutions cooperative, is a strong advocate for higher education and the economic, cultural and social well-being of the communities it serves. To further that mission, West Carolina Tel is offering an annual $2,000 scholarship, renewable for up to three additional, consecutive years.
One local high school senior could receive as much as $8,000 toward college tuition, provided the student continues to meet the qualifications of the Scholarship Program each year. In addition, West Carolina Tel is also an annual partner in the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) scholarship program for rural high school seniors across America. The FRS scholarships that are available include: $5,000 FRS Staurulakis Family Scholarship, $2,500 Everett Kneece Return to Rural America Scholarship, $1,500 TMS Scholarship and up to $15,000 Colt Ford Scholarship.
“We are very excited to bring these scholarship opportunities to our communities. We want to encourage youth to further their education and then return to our area to raise their families and enjoy a satisfying career,” said Jeff T. Wilson, CEO/General Manager of West Carolina Tel.
Applying for both is very easy. It is just one online application to apply for both the West Carolina Tel and FRS Scholarships. The application can be found at wctel.com/scholarship. A parent or guardian of the student must be an active member of West Carolina Tel for the student to be eligible. Applications are due March 6.