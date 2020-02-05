For the 27th year in a row, WCTEL is sponsoring an educational trip to Washington, D.C. for one local high school junior from June 6–10 to attend the Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) Youth Tour.
The youth tour introduces the telecommunications industry to students from rural America within a legislative context. Aside from the educational aspects of this trip, students will also tour many of the historical sites in the nation’s capital including the Vietnam, Korean and World War II memorials, the Supreme Court, the Smithsonian Museums, Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials.
This trip features a comprehensive overview of the telecommunications industry, including careers in telecom, the critical role telecommunications plays in rural America, and how legislative and regulatory decisions affect the industry.
“We hope that by providing our youth with telecommunications services comparable to those found in urban areas, as well as exposing them to cultural and educational opportunities, such as the FRS Youth Tour, our youth will remain in and become active members in their rural communities,” said Shannon Sears, WCTEL Director of Commercial Operations.
All high school juniors who live in WCTEL’s service area and are WCTEL members (either by their parent or guardian) are eligible to apply for the Youth Tour. To find more details and the application, go to www.wctel.com/YouthTour. Applications are due Feb. 26.
FRS hosts the annual youth tour. FRS promotes, educates and advocates to the public, rural telecommunications issues in order to sustain and enhance the quality of life within communities throughout rural America. The foundation was established by NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association, of which WCTEL is a member.