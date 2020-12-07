WCTEL celebrates with the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture

The Foundation for Rural Service (FRS) announced the recipients of 23 grants totaling $104,000 to advance the quality of life and enable economic development in communities served by members of NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association.
West Carolina Rural Telephone Cooperative Inc. (WCTEL) announced the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe as one of these grant recipients.
The Governor’s School for Agriculture received $5,000 to purchase a Promethean ActivPanel Board and Surface Tablet Go for use in the Education Center at John de la Howe, which provides agriculturally centered K-9 field trips, summer camps and adult education opportunities for any resident of South Carolina and surrounding states.
“Especially during the ongoing pandemic, the work or projects these grant recipients are going to accomplish will make a significant impact in their communities,” said FRS Executive Director Pam Becker. “It is more important than ever before to expand telemedicine options and ensure that students have access to technology. We are grateful for all our recipients’ hard work, the NTCA members that endorsed them and continue to help their communities, and to our grant sponsor, Womble Bond Dickinson.”