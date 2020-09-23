Jessica Watson of Baltimore, Maryland, graduated in August with her master's degree in Higher Education Administration, with concentration in Student Affairs, from George Washington University. She is an Assistant Programming Coordinator in the Office of Student Life and Activities at Howard University.
Jessica is the daughter of Lisa Lawson of Garner, North Carolina, and Phillip Watson of Greenwood. She is also the granddaughter of the late Robert Lee and Elouise Farmer of Estill and Bernard and Christine Watson of Greenwood.