Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival Memorial Golf Tournament will be played at 1 p.m. July 18 at the Links at Stoney Point. This is a four-man captain choice and the cost is $60 per player. There will be a silent auction and a putting contest, closest to the pin on all 4 par 3 holes, longest drive and most accurate drive. All proceeds will go back to the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival. For entry forms, contact Kyle Davis at Hertamdavis@gmail.com or call 864-993-4321. Make checks payable to the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival and mail them to Kyle Davis at 19 Green Acres Drive, Ware Shoals, SC 29692. It is imperative that we raise the most money possible this year with the cancellation of the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival.

Submitted by Kyle Davis