Veterans groups in Abbeville will have a Red Poker Run on May 29.
The proceeds will go to Abbeville Veterans Association and the Abbeville Community Outreach Program.
The first stop will be the Veterans Association of Abbeville, 200 Long Branch St., and the ending location will be at Wings 101, Court Square. The cost is $10 per rider and $5 for an extra hand. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m., and last bike out at 11:45 a.m., with the last bike in at 4 p.m.
For information, call 864-323-4599 or 864-683-7857.