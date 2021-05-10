VELUX Group USA has named the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region as a 2021 grant recipient of the company’s new Community Support Program.
The four-year commitment includes a financial donation of $75,000 and a plan to brighten the gymnasium with VELUX skylights.
The Boys & Girls Clubs’ mission is to enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. Members participate in evidence-based programs designed to put them on the path for success.
Greenwood native and NFL cornerback Josh Norman has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs to renovate more than 12,000 square feet of unused space in the historic Brewer High School building. VELUX joined in at Phase 1 to contribute to the location’s transformation into a state-of-the-art facility for teens.
“Not only do some of our existing employees have personal connections to this facility; nearly everyone in the community does,” said Tim Miller, CEO of VELUX Group North America. “A well-educated workforce is needed to support Greenwood manufacturing, and the teens of today could very well be VELUX colleagues in a matter of years.”
“The VELUX skylights and Sun Tunnels® look great and make a huge visual impact in the building,” said Carter Clark, president and CEO of the Crescent Region Boys & Girls Clubs. “We are excited about the upgraded facility and its potential to make local youth feel at home as a happy, inspiring place to learn and grow as a person.”
The STARZ24 Teen Center, which bears NFL player Josh Norman’s foundation name, will offer an enhanced place for learning. In addition to a financial gift, VELUX donated skylights and Sun Tunnels to bring the natural elements of daylight and fresh air into the building. The donation includes more than $35,000 worth of locally made VELUX products, including:
- Four FCM 4646 Fixed Skylights
- Nine 22-inch Sun Tunnel Skylights with tile ceiling diffusers
- Four Sun Tunnel light control devices
- One 30-by-40-inch custom skylight
- One 4-by-20-foot custom-welded handmade curb
- • Installation cost from MAR Construction
“Placing a row of skylights 20 feet long by 4 feet wide creates a dramatic impression as you enter the teen center,” said John Lawton, VELUX Skylight global product manager and lead on the project. “The products we installed were both standard and custom FCM skylights to welcome students into the building each day with natural light and fresh air — a place to regroup and take a deep breath.”
“This is the start of what we hope to be a long-standing relationship with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands, and we’re honored to contribute to a wonderful environment for teens to learn, build skills and enjoy life,” Miller continued.
The VELUX Group USA board of directors approved the start of a new Community Support Program in 2020 designed to support the company’s local communities — Greenwood, SC; Wells, Maine; and Fort Mill, SC — with financial and product donations, as well as employee volunteering time.
The company has a long history of community support, particularly in the Greenwood area, where its main manufacturing facility is located. More than $8.5 million has been given back to the community in programs such as United Way, YMCA, Piedmont Technical College and more.