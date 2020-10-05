To help schools in the Greenwood area create safer learning environments during the COVID-19 pandemic, Velux Skylights has donated 300 motion-activated hand sanitizer dispensers with sanitizer gel.
“Having just implemented health and safety protocols at our facilities, we knew the schools might need help ramping up in this area, so their students have a safer space to learn,” said Keith Polatty, director of human resources at Velux Greenwood. “As a long-time member of the Greenwood community, Velux employees wanted to do their part to help protect children, teachers and other school personnel during this stressful and trying time. We’re all in this together.”
Greenwood School Districts 50 and 52 and Abbeville School District 60 received the dispensers, which include stands that make it easy to use them where needed whether it’s at a classroom doorway or an entrance gate at football games. Employees assembled the stands and loaded the gel into the dispensers, and the dispensers were distributed to schools in September.
Velux donated 800 dispensers loaded with sanitizer gel to schools in its operations footprint, which includes Wells, Maine; York County and Greenwood County.