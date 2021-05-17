High school seniors in the Upper Savannah Workforce Area will soon be learning who might hire them and what kind of training is available as they take the "next step" after graduation.
Upper Savannah Council of Governments workforce development staff created a “Your Next Step After Graduation” directory of employers who hire recent high school graduates and are distributing it to all graduating seniors at public high schools in the Upper Savannah Workforce Area this week. The area includes Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties.
Abbeville (112 seniors), Dixie (68), Strom Thurmond (175), Emerald (179), Greenwood (309), Ninety Six (106), Ware Shoals (59), Laurens (307), Clinton (192), McCormick (45), Mid-Carolina (175), Newberry (134), Whitmire (51) and Saluda (126) high school students will receive the directory. There are more than 2,000 area graduates in the Class of 2021.
The directory includes an alphabetical listing of nearly 100 companies in the area which responded to a survey indicating they hire current high school students and recent graduates. The directory includes information such as company website addresses and whether they offer flexible hours, tuition reimbursement, etc. While the print directory is finished, USCOG is still adding to the list of employers and that list is available on the website: upperscworks.com (on the Jobs tab, go to Resources and then click on Employers That Hire Recent High School Graduates).
"The state of South Carolina wanted us to engage with high school students because that is untapped talent for employers who are expressing that they need people," said Upper Savannah Workforce Development Deputy Director Billy Morgan, who played a major role in production of the directory.
"Not every high school student is going straight to college, and people who are going to college are looking for part-time jobs or jobs with flexible schedules so they can go to school at the same time."
The directory funded by an S.C. Workforce Development Board grant also provides information about training opportunities and assistance available for several health care programs to automotive technology, mechatronics, HVAC and welding agencies, and others.
It also includes encouraging tidbits for seniors making that next step, stressing the importance of an up-to-date resume, a good phone number, and a professional email address.
The directory includes quotes about the importance of putting forth effort, being punctual, showing the willingness to learn, and exhibiting a good work ethic. It also shares several interview tips that stress strong communication skills needed to land a good job.
Another page is filled with helpful tips for graduates such as not making an education or career choice based on what friends are doing, never passing up an opportunity to meet someone new, and making time to look for part-time jobs, internships or volunteer opportunities.